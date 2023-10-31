Baird Initiates Coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (IMCR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR is 83.23. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 87.35% from its latest reported closing price of 44.42.

The projected annual revenue for Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR is 178MM, a decrease of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunocore Holdings plc - ADR. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCR is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.79% to 39,307K shares. The put/call ratio of IMCR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 6,030K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,650K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,695K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,028K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 22.01% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,521K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,423K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 42.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 97.74% over the last quarter.

Immunocore Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

