Baird Initiates Coverage of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.63% from its latest reported closing price of $9.55.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is $729MM, an increase of 38.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 679K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 68.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 254.01% over the last quarter.

EKG - First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 7.99% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Chiron Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Management holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.74%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.69% to 129,891K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

