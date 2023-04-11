Baird Initiates Coverage of Godaddy (GDDY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Godaddy is $96.38. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.20% from its latest reported closing price of $76.37.

The projected annual revenue for Godaddy is $4,434MM, an increase of 8.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mcdonald Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Allocation VP Initial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 49.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&p 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 69.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 224.68% over the last quarter.

Shell Asset Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 51.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 146.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.40%, a decrease of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 189,785K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

