Baird Initiates Coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.22% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is 46.41. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.22% from its latest reported closing price of 32.18.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is 576MM, an increase of 14.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 17.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.45%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 187,564K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 53,166K shares representing 31.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,541K shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 3.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,548K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,011K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 14.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,363K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 4,978K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,979K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 33.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,462K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 29.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 57.09% over the last quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

