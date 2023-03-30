Baird Initiates Coverage of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.76% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 168.76% from its latest reported closing price of $15.94.

The projected annual revenue for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $2MM, a decrease of 61.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.42.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,625K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,039K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,321K shares, representing a decrease of 31.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 31.56% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,470K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,197K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,804K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 6.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNX is 0.22%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 59,514K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with NETs in 2021. The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing's disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company's drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company

