Baird Initiates Coverage of Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 638.16% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is 12.62. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 638.16% from its latest reported closing price of 1.71.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is 425MM, an increase of 101.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.10%, an increase of 62.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.56% to 107,748K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,380K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 16.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,720K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 39.38% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,732K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

