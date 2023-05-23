News & Insights

Stocks
CMRX

Baird Initiates Coverage of Chimerix (CMRX) with Outperform Recommendation

May 23, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 434.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimerix is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 434.28% from its latest reported closing price of 1.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chimerix is 6MM, a decrease of 83.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimerix. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 55,205K shares. CMRX / Chimerix Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CMRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CMRX / Chimerix Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Rubric Capital Management holds 7,337K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 60.59% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,276K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 42.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,669K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 47.40% over the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 2,385K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Chimerix Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.