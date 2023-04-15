Baird Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $40.04. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.10% from its latest reported closing price of $31.01.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 68.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 236.87% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 32.81% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 42.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.69%, a decrease of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 45,505K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

