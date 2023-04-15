Baird Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $40.04. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.10% from its latest reported closing price of $31.01.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squarepoint Ops holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Caas Capital Management holds 130K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 113K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 51.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 234.01% over the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 36.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 877K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 83.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 42.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.69%, a decrease of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 45,505K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

