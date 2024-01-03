Baird Initiates Coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.46% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 40.19. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 168.46% from its latest reported closing price of 14.97.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 509MM, an increase of 72.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.19%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 16,071K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,659K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 11.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,183K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 9.30% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 775K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

