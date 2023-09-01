Baird Initiates Coverage of Alamo Group (ALG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Baird initiated coverage of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alamo Group is 223.58. The forecasts range from a low of 207.05 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.34% from its latest reported closing price of 172.87.

The projected annual revenue for Alamo Group is 1,592MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

Alamo Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On July 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 18, 2023 received the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $172.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.69%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamo Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALG is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 12,996K shares. The put/call ratio of ALG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 1,362K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 723K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 6.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 602K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 37.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 29.34% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 333K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Alamo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,950 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2020. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

