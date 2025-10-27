Baird Initiates Coverage of Netskope (NTSK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Netskope (NasdaqGS:NTSK) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netskope. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of NTSK is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 1,585K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 90K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Marquette Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Tradewinds Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Cwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

