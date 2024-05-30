Baird Initiates Coverage of Molina Healthcare (MOH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.84% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is 409.00. The forecasts range from a low of 357.54 to a high of $464.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.84% from its latest reported closing price of 315.00.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is 37,739MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.29%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 67,296K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,253K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,791K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 52.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,438K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares , representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 86.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,430K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 4.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,010K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

Molina Healthcare Background Information

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

