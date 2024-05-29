Baird Initiates Coverage of Mind Medicine (MNMD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Mind Medicine (NasdaqGS:MNMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.25% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mind Medicine is 24.33. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 191.25% from its latest reported closing price of 8.36.

The projected annual revenue for Mind Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 30.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.21%, an increase of 313.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 597.77% to 35,133K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 6,667K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 5,833K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,548K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,153K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

Great Point Partners holds 2,000K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

Mind Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed, is a New York-based psychedelic medicine biotech company that develops psychedelic-inspired medicines known as psychoplastogens and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.

