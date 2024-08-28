Baird Initiates Coverage of JFrog (FROG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.02% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for JFrog is $35.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.02% from its latest reported closing price of $27.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 464MM, an increase of 19.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.41%, an increase of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.23% to 92,626K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 3,888K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,084K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 88.76% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,780K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 56.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,711K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 17.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,690K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 74.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 250.02% over the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

