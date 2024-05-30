Baird Initiates Coverage of Humana (HUM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Humana is 371.72. The forecasts range from a low of 329.26 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of 345.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 112,600MM, an increase of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.36%, an increase of 17.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 124,124K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,495K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 89.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,800K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 32.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,079K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,790K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares , representing an increase of 36.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 88.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,463K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.