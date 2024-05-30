Baird Initiates Coverage of HCA Healthcare (HCA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for HCA Healthcare is 355.29. The forecasts range from a low of 314.11 to a high of $396.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of 325.13.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Healthcare is 67,071MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,027 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Healthcare. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.40%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 183,091K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,504K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,186K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 81.20% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 11,437K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,404K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,238K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,305K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,992K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 4,581K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares , representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 33.27% over the last quarter.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

