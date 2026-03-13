Baird Initiates Coverage of H2O America (HTO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of H2O America (NasdaqGS:HTO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for H2O America is $62.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.56% from its latest reported closing price of $58.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for H2O America is 903MM, an increase of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O America. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTO is 0.09%, an increase of 36.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.30% to 31,097K shares. The put/call ratio of HTO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 1,713K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares , representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,446K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 907K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 832K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 647K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 18.73% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.