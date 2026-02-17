Baird Initiates Coverage of Guardant Health (GH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of Guardant Health (NasdaqGS:GH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is $123.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.07 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of $104.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is 988MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.33%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 151,573K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,930K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 54.07% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,890K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 32.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,222K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing an increase of 58.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 171.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,529K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares , representing a decrease of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 19.43% over the last quarter.

