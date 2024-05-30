Baird Initiates Coverage of Elevance Health (ELV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.16% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is 617.55. The forecasts range from a low of 563.58 to a high of $698.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from its latest reported closing price of 505.52.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 173,315MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.56%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 231,421K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,720K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,924K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 50.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,315K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,380K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,921K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,739K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,695K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,518K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 4,507K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Elevance Health Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

