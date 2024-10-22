Baird Initiates Coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTNM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.95% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Contineum Therapeutics is $29.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 81.95% from its latest reported closing price of $16.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Contineum Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Contineum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 1,540.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTNM is 0.54%, an increase of 69.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,650.37% to 13,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,053K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company.

Johnson & Johnson holds 1,979K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,567K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company.

Versant Venture Management holds 918K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 801K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

