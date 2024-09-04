Baird Initiates Coverage of Confluent (CFLT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Confluent (NasdaqGS:CFLT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Confluent is $31.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.60% from its latest reported closing price of $20.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,038MM, an increase of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.25%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.90% to 268,283K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,508K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,397K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,953K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,582K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 12,889K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,996K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 7.21% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 7,617K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,933K shares , representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 70.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,607K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares , representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

