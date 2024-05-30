Baird Initiates Coverage of Cigna Group (CI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.19% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cigna Group is 400.13. The forecasts range from a low of 352.49 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of 332.92.

The projected annual revenue for Cigna Group is 238,357MM, an increase of 16.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna Group. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CI is 0.49%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 295,638K shares. The put/call ratio of CI is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,341K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,474K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 41.47% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,128K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,208K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,125K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,364K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 83.02% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,222K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,197K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,190K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CI by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Cigna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world.

