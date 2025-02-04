Baird Initiates Coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:CPRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.68% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is $33.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.68% from its latest reported closing price of $22.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 280MM, a decrease of 39.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRX is 0.21%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 122,637K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,089K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,256K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,230K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,127K shares , representing a decrease of 46.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 21.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,555K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,956K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 12.93% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,936K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 81.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

