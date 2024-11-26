Baird Initiates Coverage of Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Bright Minds Biosciences (NasdaqCM:DRUG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.20% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Minds Biosciences is $8.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.71 to a high of $9.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 77.20% from its latest reported closing price of $38.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Minds Biosciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUG is 0.72%, an increase of 103.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 182K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRUG by 26.77% over the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 182K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRUG by 42.71% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUG by 68.61% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 22.73%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy, and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next-generation serotonin agonists designed to target neurocircuit abnormalities that are responsible for difficult to treat disorders such as resistant epilepsy, treatment resistant depression, PTSD, and pain. The Company leverages its world-class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds’ drugs have been designed to potentially retain the powerful therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds, while minimizing the side effects, thereby creating superior drugs to first-generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

