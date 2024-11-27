Baird Initiates Coverage of Booking Holdings (LSE:0W2Y) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Booking Holdings (LSE:0W2Y) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.19% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is 5,082.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3,917.64 GBX to a high of 5,848.11 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.19% from its latest reported closing price of 5,196.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 22,795MM, a decrease of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 158.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0W2Y is 0.54%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 35,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 2,408K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,252K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,062K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,048K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 46.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 926K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0W2Y by 94.10% over the last quarter.

