Baird Initiates Coverage of AvePoint (AVPT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of AvePoint (NasdaqGS:AVPT) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AvePoint is $22.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.55% from its latest reported closing price of $14.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AvePoint is 376MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.34%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.39% to 139,894K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anchor @ 65 Pte. holds 16,667K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,629K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,771K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 82.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,336K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing an increase of 68.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 281.76% over the last quarter.

Parsifal Capital Management holds 5,287K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 36.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,949K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares , representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 44.26% over the last quarter.

