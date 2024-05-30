Baird Initiates Coverage of Astrana Health (ASTH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Astrana Health (NasdaqCM:ASTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.39% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Astrana Health is 50.76. The forecasts range from a low of 33.71 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.39% from its latest reported closing price of 39.54.

The projected annual revenue for Astrana Health is 1,789MM, an increase of 23.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,857K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,468K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 3.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,190K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 1.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,059K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 990K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Astrana Health Background Information

apollo medical holdings, inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. the company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients. it offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. the company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. it caters to patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as medicare, medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in california. apollo medical holdings, inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in alhambra, california.

