Baird Initiates Coverage of Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Alignment Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ALHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.54% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is 8.13. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.54% from its latest reported closing price of 6.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is 2,128MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.08%, an increase of 19.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 170,201K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 60,993K shares representing 31.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 17,923K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,304K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,076K shares , representing a decrease of 45.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 62.72% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 8,271K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares , representing an increase of 57.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,983K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares , representing an increase of 35.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 87.87% over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.