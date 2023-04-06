Baird Downgrades Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from Outperform to Hold Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness is $34.59. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $29.42.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness is $287MM, an increase of 17.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 35.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 11.24% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 22.88% over the last quarter.

UAPIX - Ultrasmall-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 49.44% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 20.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 21.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.16%, an increase of 24.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 18,475K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Xponential Fitness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021.

