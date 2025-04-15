Baird Downgrades Universal Health Services (LSE:0LJL)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Universal Health Services (LSE:0LJL) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.49% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is 232.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 188.27 GBX to a high of 293.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.49% from its latest reported closing price of 173.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is 15,651MM, a decrease of 1.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LJL is 0.16%, an increase of 21.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 65,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,675K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 14.20% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,750K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,714K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 59.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,589K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 24.35% over the last quarter.

