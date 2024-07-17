Baird Downgrades Truist Financial (WBAG:TFC)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Truist Financial (WBAG:TFC) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.31%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 1,114,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 51,941K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,174K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,862K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,778K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,918K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,557K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,138K shares , representing an increase of 34.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 42.84% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 34,231K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

