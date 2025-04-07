Baird Downgrades Starbucks (SNSE:SBUXCL)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Starbucks (SNSE:SBUXCL) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUXCL is 0.34%, an increase of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 1,051,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 54,924K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,750K shares , representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 10.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,528K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,907K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,683K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,679K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,826K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,278K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,998K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,008K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUXCL by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.