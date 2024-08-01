Baird Downgrades Rapid7 (LSE:0KTX)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Rapid7 (LSE:0KTX) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTX is 0.20%, an increase of 20.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 67,949K shares.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,983K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 6.80% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,511K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares , representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 11.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,812K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 21.46% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,769K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 8.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,488K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 20.75% over the last quarter.

