Baird Downgrades Qiagen N.V. (BIT:1QGEN)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Qiagen N.V. (BIT:1QGEN) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.25% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is €49.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of €43.60 to a high of €60.43. The average price target represents an increase of 30.25% from its latest reported closing price of €38.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,314MM, an increase of 16.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an decrease of 307 owner(s) or 41.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QGEN is 0.29%, an increase of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.08% to 73,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 9,112K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QGEN by 335,041.70% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,562K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 59.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QGEN by 149.71% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 4,423K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QGEN by 1.01% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,156K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares , representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QGEN by 20.46% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,373K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QGEN by 0.30% over the last quarter.

