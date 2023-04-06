Baird Downgrades On Holding AG (ONON)

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.25% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Holding AG is $32.65. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $40.79. The average price target represents an increase of 11.25% from its latest reported closing price of $29.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding AG is $1,567MM, an increase of 28.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 216.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 69.41% over the last quarter.

North Fourth Asset Management holds 94K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 764K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 44.68% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 152K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding AG. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.51%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 112,211K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

On Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

See all On Holding AG regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.