Baird Downgrades National Instruments (NATI)

On February 1, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for National Instruments from Outperform to Neutral.

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Instruments is $47.36. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $54.49.

The projected annual revenue for National Instruments is $1,812MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.46, an increase of 132.48%.

National Instruments Declares $0.28 Dividend

National Instruments said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $54.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 1.73%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,974,012 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,830,768 shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,973,437 shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 29.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,440,118 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,521,682 shares, representing a decrease of 156.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 72.78% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,780,684 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,281,833 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793,764 shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Instruments. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NATI is 0.2375%, an increase of 18.3620%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 149,862K shares.

National Instruments Background Information

At NI, it brings together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, it provides the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

