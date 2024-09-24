Baird Downgrades McKesson (LSE:0JZU)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for McKesson (LSE:0JZU) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.92% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for McKesson is 643.24 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 577.22 GBX to a high of 706.41 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.92% from its latest reported closing price of 510.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for McKesson is 305,609MM, a decrease of 2.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,684 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZU is 0.46%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 127,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,805K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZU by 83.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,496K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZU by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,110K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZU by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,336K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZU by 3.75% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 2,689K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZU by 6.55% over the last quarter.

