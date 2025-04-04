Baird Downgrades Malibu Boats (BMV:MBUU)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Malibu Boats (BMV:MBUU) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malibu Boats. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBUU is 0.23%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 27,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,623K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,623K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,534K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,523K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,344K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 3.82% over the last quarter.

