Baird Downgrades LCI Industries (BMV:LCII)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for LCI Industries (BMV:LCII) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.25%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 31,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,235K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 45.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,643K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,035K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 22.21% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,006K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 11.02% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 974K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing a decrease of 38.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 15.37% over the last quarter.

