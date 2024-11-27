Baird Downgrades Kohl's (LSE:0JRL)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Kohl's (LSE:0JRL) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.44% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is 19.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.74 GBX to a high of 27.52 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from its latest reported closing price of 18.42 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 17,157MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JRL is 0.11%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.12% to 170,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,290K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 16,572K shares representing 14.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,606K shares , representing an increase of 60.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 114.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,931K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,953K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 60.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,066K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,172K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 18.85% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,730K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing an increase of 88.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 67.43% over the last quarter.

