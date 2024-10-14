Baird Downgrades KeyCorp (LSE:0JQR)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for KeyCorp (LSE:0JQR) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.34% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for KeyCorp is 18.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12.59 GBX to a high of 21.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from its latest reported closing price of 17.35 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for KeyCorp is 7,938MM, an increase of 38.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,442 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JQR is 0.16%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 850,508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,613K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,271K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 24.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,663K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 27,522K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,792K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,199K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,602K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 12.77% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 22,221K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,541K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 7.11% over the last quarter.

