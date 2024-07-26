Baird Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (LSE:0J72)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Huntington Bancshares (LSE:0J72) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.77% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is 16.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 GBX to a high of 18.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from its latest reported closing price of 14.69 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 7,880MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J72 is 0.19%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 1,332,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 56,429K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,848K shares , representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J72 by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 56,176K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,642K shares , representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J72 by 52.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 50,734K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,995K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J72 by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 50,405K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,832K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J72 by 0.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,414K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,301K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J72 by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.