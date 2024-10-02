Baird Downgrades Harley-Davidson (LSE:0QYY)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Harley-Davidson (LSE:0QYY) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is 44.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 39.53 GBX to a high of 52.69 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from its latest reported closing price of 38.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is 5,552MM, a decrease of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYY is 0.17%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 129,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,600K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,800K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYY by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,662K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYY by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,439K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYY by 67.67% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,706K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYY by 4.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,807K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYY by 24.26% over the last quarter.

