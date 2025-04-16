Baird Downgrades Elevance Health (WBAG:ELV)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Elevance Health (WBAG:ELV) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.44%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 243,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,618K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,154K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 25.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,269K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,351K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,356K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing an increase of 29.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 30.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,964K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 30.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.