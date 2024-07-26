Baird Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (XTRA:EWL)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Edwards Lifesciences (XTRA:EWL) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.51% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 90,46 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 64,81 € to a high of 105,88 €. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from its latest reported closing price of 79,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 6,638MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWL is 0.29%, an increase of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 538,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,783K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,973K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 89.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,937K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,054K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 16,636K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,181K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 16,406K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,089K shares , representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,550K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,828K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 84.36% over the last quarter.

