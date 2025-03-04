Baird Downgrades Deere (BRSE:DE)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for Deere (BRSE:DE) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.40%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.69% to 232,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,663K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,145K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,293K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,888K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,712K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,746K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,352K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 86.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,590K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,494K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 21.93% over the last quarter.

