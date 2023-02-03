Baird Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

On February 3, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for Cognizant Technology Solutions from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.22% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $64.85. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.22% from its latest reported closing price of $70.66.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $20,630MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.82, an increase of 7.22%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 24,105,846 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,559,889 shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,049,489 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,464,986 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 60.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,417,277 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,075,577 shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,681,265 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,338,347 shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 92.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,447,340 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,342,043 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTSH is 0.3120%, a decrease of 6.9891%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 568,688K shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

