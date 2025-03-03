Baird Downgrades CNH Industrial N.V. (WBAG:CNHI)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Baird downgraded their outlook for CNH Industrial N.V. (WBAG:CNHI) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 963 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNHI is 0.32%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 1,115,311K shares.

Harris Associates L P holds 116,102K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,626K shares , representing a decrease of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 36.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 57,866K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 82.57% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 45,703K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,674K shares , representing a decrease of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,950K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,960K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 28,430K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,436K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 1.58% over the last quarter.

