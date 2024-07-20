Baird Downgrades Cintas (WBAG:CTAS)

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2024, Baird downgraded their outlook for Cintas (WBAG:CTAS) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.34%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 69,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,707K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,252K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,171K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,900K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,872K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 2.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.